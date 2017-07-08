American college graduate beaten to death in Greece

Story highlights Bakari Henderson, 22, was visiting the Greek island of Zakynthos

Two people have been arrested, police say

(CNN) An American tourist was beaten to death by a group of 10 men while visiting a Greek island in the Mediterranean, state media reported..

Bakari Henderson, 22, was at a bar in the Greek island of Zakynthos with his friends Friday when a man approached him and they began fighting, according to state news agency ANA-MPA.

The fight escalated into a brawl on the streets after the bar's security asked the men to leave, ANA-MPA reported.

Two people, a 32-year-old Serbian and a 34-year-old Greek national, have been arrested. Police are searching for others who may be involved.

Zakynthos, an island in the west coast of mainland Greece, is popular among tourists for its cliffside beaches and sea caves.

Read More