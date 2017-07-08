American college graduate beaten to death in Greece

Story highlights A 22-year-old recent college graduate was killed in the Greek island of Zakynthos

Two people have been arrested, police say

(CNN) An American tourist was allegedly beaten to death by a group of 10 men while visiting a Greek island in the Mediterranean, Greek state media reports.

Bakari Henderson, 22, was at a bar in the Greek island of Zakynthos with his friends early Friday when a man approached him and they began fighting, state news agency ANA-MPA reported.

The fight escalated into a brawl on the street after the bar's security asked the men to leave, ANA-MPA reported.

Two people, a 32-year-old Serbian and a 34-year-old Greek national, have been arrested. Police are searching for others who may be involved, the state media agency reported.

Zakynthos, an island in the west coast of mainland Greece, is popular among tourists for its cliffside beaches and sea caves.

