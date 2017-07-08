Trump to Xi: 'Something has to be done' about North Korea

Story highlights US, China remained committed to reining in North Korea's nuclear program, leaders say

Xi says China will participate in next year's Rim of the Pacific military exercises

(CNN) Less than a week after an historic North Korean missile test, the leaders of the United States and China pledged to work together to stop Kim Jong Un's nuclear missile program.

"Something has to be done," US President Donald Trump said during the brief public portion of a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Germany.

There will "eventually be a success" against Pyongyang, Trump said. "It may take longer than I'd like. It may take longer than you'd like. But there will be success in the end one way or the other."

Xi told Trump that China remains "firmly committed to denuclearizing the (Korean) peninsula," according to a report from China's state-run Xinhua news agency.

A solution on North Korea must come through dialogue and consultation involving the international community, Xi said.

