Why the Republican health care message is floundering

When the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office's score arrived, the number was staggering

(CNN) The current crop of Democrats have been hammered, by friend and foe, for lacking a coherent economic message. And while it's past time for party leadership to sort that out, a look across the aisle offers a hint of a warning: Be careful what you promise.

For the six years they ran the House before President Donald Trump arrived on the scene, Republicans voted repeatedly -- more than 50 times -- to either fully repeal, defund or in some way undermine Obamacare. On Capitol Hill or back home, they railed against the law, pledging to gut it -- if voters would only hand them the fillet knife.

And then, after some convincing, voters did.

First, in 2014, Republicans won a Senate majority. Two years later, they reclaimed the White House. But, after months of machinations and negotiations, PowerPoint presentations and strategic "buckets," their odds of leveling the longtime bogeyman are growing longer. There are still twists and turns in this story, but if the Republican health care bill fails, it will be as much a function of repeated tactical blunders as legitimate concerns about legislation that could add 22 million to the ranks of the uninsured over the next decade.

The simple promise, launched years ago, to "repeal Obamacare" was the first, crucial error. Not because it wasn't a winning message, but because it was, in a way, too good. It was simple and clear. But there was no open reckoning with the downside and little apparent planning for the day it became possible. Clawing back welfare programs is never politically popular. For those who insist on trying, common sense says plowing ahead without a stress-tested alternative will only complicate matters.

