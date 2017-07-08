Story highlights Putin said "there is no basis to think that Russia interfered in the election process"

The Russian president said the two countries will set up a joint working group of experts to address cybersecurity

Washington (CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters Saturday that US President Donald Trump appeared to agree with Moscow's position that it did not interfere in last year's election during their bilateral talks at the G20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday.

"I repeat, he asked a lot of questions on this matter," Putin said at a Saturday press conference. "I answered as many as I could answer. I think he took it into consideration and agreed with it. But you should ask him what his opinion is on that."

Putin went on to say Trump raised the issue of election meddling and "devoted a lot of time to this issue. Our position is well-known, and I repeated it — there is no basis to think that Russia interfered in the election process. What's important is that we agreed that the uncertainty on these matters cannot exist, especially in the future."

The Russian president also said the two leaders agreed to set up a joint working group of experts "to find a way to control the cyberspace security together, ensure strict compliance with the international law in this area, (and) prevent interference in the domestic affairs of foreign countries."

Asked specifically how he views his relationship with Trump, Putin said, "and regarding personal relationship ... I think it was established. I don't know how this will sound, but I'll tell you how I see it. TV Trump is very different from the real person, he is absolutely specific, absolutely adequate in his perception of the dialogue partner, he analyzes things quickly, replies to the raised questions or new elements of the conversation. So I think if our future relations will unfold the same way as our meeting yesterday, there is every reason to believe that we can restore, at least partially, the level of cooperation we need."

