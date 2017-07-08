Obama charms seemingly stoked Alaskan baby

Story highlights It was love at first sight for the ex-POTUS and 6-month-old Giselle Jackinsky

Obama posed for photos with the baby during an encounter at Anchorage International Airport

(CNN) Barack Obama may not be president anymore, but his legendary baby-whispering skills are apparently still going strong, after photos of his encounter with a baby at an Alaska airport were circulated widely on social media.

While in a waiting area for private flights at Anchorage International Airport on Monday, Obama, who was on his way home after a trip to Asia, spotted 6-month-old Giselle and her mother, Jolene Jackinsky, of Anchorage.

Jackinsky told CNN that Obama walked up and asked "Who is this pretty girl?" before scooping up the adorable infant, who was sporting a ribboned sun hat, while her mother snapped a couple of photos.

When Giselle's father approached, Obama joked, "Hey! I'm taking your baby," Jackinsky recalled.

"It was unreal and very exciting. After I met him I couldn't believe I actually talked to him and he held my baby," she said.