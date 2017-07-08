Ivanka Trump helps roll out women's entrepreneurship initiative

Story highlights Ivanka Trump is traveling with the President in Germany

She will participate in a panel on a new women's entrepreneurship initiative

"If she weren't my daughter it would be so much easier for her," President Trump said

(CNN) First daughter Ivanka Trump took the stage at the G20 summit Saturday, joining World Bank President Jim Yong Kim on a panel to formally roll out the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative ("We-Fi"), a World Bank facility focused on promoting women's entrepreneurship in developing countries.

The billion-plus-dollar We-Fi will provide both financial and non-financial World Bank resources, including loans, technical assistance and guidance, mentorship opportunities, and policy reform to eliminate barriers for women in developing nations. Funding for the facility comes from both the public and private sectors, including international financial organizations, commercial financing foundations, private equity firms, and individuals.

President Donald Trump, speaking during the panel, joked about his daughter.

"If she weren't my daughter it would be so much easier for her," Trump said. "Might be the only bad thing she has going, if you want to know the truth."

"I am very proud of my daughter Ivanka," he said. "Always have been, from day one, I have to tell you that, from day one, she has always been great."

