Ivanka Trump helps roll out women's entrepreneurship initiative

(CNN) First daughter Ivanka Trump is taking the stage at the G20 summit Saturday, joining World Bank President Jim Yong Kim on a panel to formally roll out the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative ("We-Fi"), a World Bank facility focused on promoting women's entrepreneurship in developing countries.

The billion-plus-dollar We-Fi will provide both financial and non-financial World Bank resources, including loans, technical assistance and guidance, mentorship opportunities, and policy reform to eliminate barriers for women in developing nations. Funding for the facility comes from both the public and private sectors, including international financial organizations, commercial financing foundations, private equity firms, and individuals.

We-Fi was first announced by German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Women-20 summit in Berlin this spring, which Ivanka Trump attended on behalf of the administration.

Though Ivanka Trump will be an advocate for We-Fi moving forward, the White House has said she will play no operational, administrative or fund-raising role in the initiative.

"This incredible facility will have a significant impact on women's economic development around the world," President Donald Trump said in a statement. "It will help increase opportunities and economic growth while addressing unique barriers women entrepreneurs face. I am proud the United States is helping to lead support of this unprecedented initiative."

