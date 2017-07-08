The week in politics
July 8, 2017
(CNN)Take a look at the week in politics from July 2 through July 8.
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany on Friday. It was the first face-to-face meeting for the two leaders since Trump took office in January. The two met behind closed doors for more than two hours, discussing interference in US elections and ending with an agreement on curbing violence in Syria.
US President Donald Trump, China's President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Argentinia's President Mauricio Macri and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull turn around for photographers at the start of the first working session of the G20 summit on Friday.
First daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin look on as President Donald Trump arrives for the morning working session on the second day of the G20 economic summit on Saturday. Ivanka caused a stir among critics after briefly taking her father's place at a meeting with other world leaders at the summit.
Police uses water cannons during a protest against the G20 summit in Hamburg on Thursday. At least 213 officers were injured, 114 people were arrested and 89 were taken into custody during the several days of protesting, police said Saturday.
President Donald Trump sits alone at the beginning of the plenary session of the G20 summit on Friday. Trump's policies and statements had ruffled the feathers of many world leaders since he took office. Many of the leaders were at an impasse at the summit over an increasingly isolationist United States and Trump's stance on climate change.
US President Donald Trump meets with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the G20 Summit on Saturday. Trump said he expects a "powerful" trade deal with the UK "very, very quickly," confirming that the two countries are currently working on an agreement.
A woman crosses the street in front of the approaching performance '1000 GESTALTEN' with hundreds of people painted like clay figures moving slowly and silently through the streets of Hamburg to protest on Wednesday ahead of the G20 summit.
President Donald Trump meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 Summit on Saturday. During the meeting, Trump urged Xi to take action on North Korea.
French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump confer at the start of the first working session of the G20 meeting in Hamburg on Friday.
Participants in the G20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, pose for a family photo on Friday. There are 20 members of G20: 19 countries and the European Union. Spain is considered a permanent guest at G20 summits, and extra guests are frequently invited to attend.
Demonstrators dressed in black attend a protest titled "G20 Welcome to hell" in protest of the international summit on Thursday. Throughout the afternoon and night, police used water cannons as protesters threw bottles and smoke bombs during the anti-capitalist demonstration. Firecrackers and bottles were also thrown at riot police who attempted to disperse the crowd as police helicopters circled overhead. The clashes began after police ordered many protesters to remove their masks.
US President Donald Trump leaves the welcoming ceremony with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G20 summit in Hamburg on Friday evening.
Police clash with protesters in Hamburg during the G20 summit on Friday. The demonstrators set a series of bonfires in the streets, looted shops, and stacked up blocks of pavement to use as projectiles as tension between demonstrators and police ratcheted up.
First Mayor of Hamburg Olaf Scholz poses with partners of Heads of State and Governments, plus representatives of guest invitees, during the partner program of G20 summit at the Hamburg Town Hall on Saturday.