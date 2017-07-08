Chris Christie got burned this week

Story highlights Christie was caught sunning himself on a beach that he had ordered closed to the public

The images of Christie and his family alone on the beach not open to the public affirms everything people don't like about politicians

(CNN) Here's how Chris Christie spent part of his Sunday:

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie uses the beach with his family and friends at the governor's summer house at Island Beach State Park in New Jersey on July 2. Christie is defending his use of the beach, closed to the public during New Jersey's government shutdown, saying he had previously announced his vacation plans and the media had simply "caught a politician keeping his word."

That's him and his family way down there, alone on the beach. Here's a closer look:

Later that day, Christie took the state helicopter to Trenton to hold a press conference urging the state legislature to agree to a budget deal. The impasse, in its third day at that point, had led Christie to suspend a number of state services -- including ordering the closure of state-run beaches.

The governor was asked by a reporter whether he had gotten any sun while staying with his family at Island Beach State Park, one of the beaches that Christie had closed. "I didn't get any sun today," Christie replied.

Then the photos above -- courtesy of a plane hired by the Newark Star Ledger -- emerged. And Christie's horrible week began in earnest.

