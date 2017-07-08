Breaking News

'Hawaii Five-0' Asian actors won't be without projects for long

By Jeff Yang

Updated 7:48 PM ET, Sat July 8, 2017

John Cho, who plays Hikaru Sulu in the rebooted &quot;Star Trek&quot; movies, featured in the recent #StarringJohnCho online campaign. The campaign was launched by digital strategist William Yu to highlight &quot;the lack of representation of Asian-Americans in media.&quot;
John Cho, who plays Hikaru Sulu in the rebooted "Star Trek" movies, featured in the recent #StarringJohnCho online campaign. The campaign was launched by digital strategist William Yu to highlight "the lack of representation of Asian-Americans in media."
Lucy Liu and Jonny Lee Miller in &quot;Elementary.&quot; Liu&#39;s also known for her roles in &quot;Kill Bill,&quot; &quot;Charlie&#39;s Angels,&quot; and &quot;Ally McBeal.&quot;
Lucy Liu and Jonny Lee Miller in "Elementary." Liu's also known for her roles in "Kill Bill," "Charlie's Angels," and "Ally McBeal."
Korean-American actor Ki Hong Lee plays Minho in the 2014 movie &quot;The Maze Runner.&quot; He also plays Dong Nguyen in the Netflix comedy &quot;Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.&quot;
Korean-American actor Ki Hong Lee plays Minho in the 2014 movie "The Maze Runner." He also plays Dong Nguyen in the Netflix comedy "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."
Harry Shum Jr., born in Costa Rica, starred as Mike Chang in FOX&#39;s &quot;Glee.&quot; He currently plays Magnus Bane in ABC&#39;s &quot;Shadowhunters.&quot;
Harry Shum Jr., born in Costa Rica, starred as Mike Chang in FOX's "Glee." He currently plays Magnus Bane in ABC's "Shadowhunters."
Ming-Na Wen stars as Agent May in &quot;Marvel&#39;s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.&quot; Wen was the voice of Disney&#39;s &quot;Mulan&quot; and had a recurring role on &quot;Two and a Half Men.&quot;
Ming-Na Wen stars as Agent May in "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Wen was the voice of Disney's "Mulan" and had a recurring role on "Two and a Half Men."
Steven Yeun plays Glenn Rhee in AMC&#39;s &quot;The Walking Dead.&quot; Fans of the show have been left wondering about his character&#39;s fate after the sixth season&#39;s cliffhanger finale.
Steven Yeun plays Glenn Rhee in AMC's "The Walking Dead." Fans of the show have been left wondering about his character's fate after the sixth season's cliffhanger finale.
Kal Penn starred in the &quot;Harold &amp;amp; Kumar&quot; movie series and TV&#39;s &quot;How I Met Your Mother.&quot; He also served as associate director for the White House&#39;s Office of Public Engagement.
Kal Penn starred in the "Harold & Kumar" movie series and TV's "How I Met Your Mother." He also served as associate director for the White House's Office of Public Engagement.
Constance Wu stars in ABC&#39;s &quot;Fresh off the Boat.&quot; You may also have seen her in the TV series &quot;Eastsiders.&quot;
Constance Wu stars in ABC's "Fresh off the Boat." You may also have seen her in the TV series "Eastsiders."
Randall Park is a comedian, actor and writer. He plays Louis Huang in ABC&#39;s &quot;Fresh Off the Boat,&quot; about an immigrant family that moves from Washington&#39;s Chinatown to Orlando in the 1990s.
Randall Park is a comedian, actor and writer. He plays Louis Huang in ABC's "Fresh Off the Boat," about an immigrant family that moves from Washington's Chinatown to Orlando in the 1990s.
Vincent Rodriguez III is a New York-based Filipino-American actor who co-stars in the CW comedy &quot;Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.&quot;
Vincent Rodriguez III is a New York-based Filipino-American actor who co-stars in the CW comedy "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend."
George Takei played Hikaru Sulu in the original &quot;Star Trek&quot; series.
George Takei played Hikaru Sulu in the original "Star Trek" series.
Brandon Lee, the son of actor and martial arts legend Bruce Lee, starred in the 1994 movie &quot;The Crow.&quot; He died in an on-set accident during the filming of the movie.
Brandon Lee, the son of actor and martial arts legend Bruce Lee, starred in the 1994 movie "The Crow." He died in an on-set accident during the filming of the movie.
Story highlights

  • Daniel Dae Kim's production company, 3AD, is producing ABC's "The Good Doctor"
  • Jeff Yang: For Asian actors, more success comes when they step behind the camera and help to create their own projects

Jeff Yang is a frequent contributor to CNN Opinion, a featured writer for Quartz and other publications and the cohost of the podcast They Call Us Bruce. He co-authored Jackie Chan's bestselling autobiography, "I Am Jackie Chan" and is the editor of three graphic novels: "Secret Identities," "Shattered" and the forthcoming "New Frontiers." The opinions expressed here are his own.

(CNN)It's been a little more than a week since word leaked that Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park were leaving CBS's resilient hit "Hawaii Five-0," and pieces of the story behind the story have begun to fall into place. The picture that's emerging isn't pretty.

As Kim himself confirmed in a Facebook post to his fans, the duo left because their request to be paid the same as their white co-stars, Alex O'Loughlin and Scott Caan, was rejected. The gap in what they were asking for and what CBS was willing to offer was tiny — reportedly a difference of as little as $5,000 per episode, which for the most-watched network in America is an amount that could basically be found under sofa cushions in their corporate offices.
Jeff Yang
Jeff Yang
Although, according to "Hawaii Five-0" showrunner Peter Lenkov, the raise in CBS's final offer to Kim and Park was "generous," money in Hollywood isn't just about money. It also reflects respect for an artist's importance to a show's success. And that aspect of the negotiations clearly served as the sticking point for Kim and Park, the two prominent Asian American faces of a show whose very identity is defined by its Asian and Pacific Islander-majority locale.
    Ultimately, the refusal to pay Kim and Park on matching terms with O'Loughlin and Caan was CBS's formal declaration that they were determined to protect a disparity that has been a sore point since the show's premiere: The assertion that O'Loughlin and Caan are "Hawaii Five-0" "stars," and Kim and Park are merely "co-leads."
    It's hard to avoid concluding that this is a direct reflection of Hollywood's continuing legacy as a system where white actors and male actors are seen as more valuable than nonwhite and female ones, simply by accident of melanin and genitalia.
    The hypocrisy of this stance is particularly appalling, because while O'Loughlin and Caan play updated versions of the original show's protagonist roles, "McGarrett" and "Danno," the initial billboards promoting the show featured Kim and Park front and center.
    And why wouldn't they? Kim had just spent six seasons on "Lost," a show that was nothing less than a cultural phenomenon, and was also shot in Hawaii; Park was riding similarly huge public awareness from her stint as one of the most popular characters on the breakout hit — Syfy's reboot of "Battlestar Galactica."
    They, and faint nostalgia, were the primary reasons why people were interested in watching the show. It was not O'Loughlin, who had a number of failed CBS shows to his credit (leading to some critics noting that the network seemed "determined to make him a star" ); and not Scott Caan, whose resume boasted a supporting role on "Entourage" and membership in George Clooney and Brad Pitt's extended "Ocean's Eleven" family — but let's be brutally honest and admit that no one ever tuned into a TV show or bought a movie ticket with the explicit goal of seeing Caan.
    The Slants show full meaning of free speech
    The Slants show full meaning of free speech
    Yet Kim and Park were initially paid less — a lot less, given the fact that CBS called the offer they made an "unprecedented" raise in salary. They were relegated to second-banana status on call sheets and in industry press releases. And not being seen as "leads" meant reduced leverage in other critical areas as well: Caan was able to negotiate a contract even while shooting five fewer episodes a season, allowing him to live in Los Angeles with his family. In his statement explaining Kim and Park's departure, Lenkov specifically pointed to Park's desire to spend more time in LA with her husband, real estate developer Phil Kim, and their son. Somehow, Caan was able to work out a deal giving him the flexibility to spend time with his partner and child — and Park was not.
    Kim subtly but firmly referred to this persistent difference in how he and Park were being treated in a Facebook post he wrote to fans on July 5, stating that "the path to equality is rarely easy."
    Kim and Park certainly won't be without projects for long. Indeed, even as he shot "Hawaii Five-0," Kim was working on adding a new line to his resume. He launched his own production company, 3AD, whose first project is ABC's "The Good Doctor," one of next season's most anticipated new shows.
    He's part of a wave of Asian American actors who've turned toward developing their own projects to create opportunities, including Ken Jeong, who fictionalized his own life story into ABC's "Dr. Ken;" Steve Yuen, of AMC's "The Walking Dead," who's developing a feature film on North Korea's political prison camps; and two actors who exited "Hawaii Five-0" ahead of Kim and Park — Brian Yang, producer of "Linsanity" and the forthcoming "Snakehead," and Masi Oka, whose first project, the manga-inspired "Death Note," is scheduled to premiere on Netflix later this summer.
    So yes, the path to equality is rarely easy. But for Asian Americans who want roles of substance and commensurate success, it's increasingly looking like that path leads in a direction beyond acting.