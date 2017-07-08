(CNN) Victory is imminent in the heated battle for the remaining ISIS-controlled stretches of western Mosul, Iraqi Joint Military Command spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Rasool said Saturday.

In a taped statement on al-Iraqiya TV, Rasool said the Iraqi Army's 9th Armored Division had reached the banks of the Tigris River in the city, with the 16th Infantry Division fast approaching.

The remnants of ISIS' army were under siege, and more than 35 fighters and commanders were killed during fighting on the riverbanks, Rasool said. The river marks the final few blocks of western Mosul still under ISIS control.

"Victory is very near," Rasool declared.

Peshmerga forces deploy in the dark near the village of Wardak early on October 17.

Members of the Iraqi coalition gather around a fire at Zardak mountain ahead of the offensive.

Smoke rises from a suicide car bomb attack carried out by ISIS in the village of Bedene on October 17.

Kurdish security forces take up a position near ISIS-controlled villages on Monday, October 17.

A Peshmerga fighter peers up from an underground tunnel in the liberated town of Badana on October 18. ISIS fighters have built tunnels below residential streets to escape from airstrikes.

Iraqi forces head toward the front lines near Qayyara on Tuesday, October 18.

Peshmerga fighters look over a village during an assault near Bashiqa on Thursday, October 20.

Gen. Abdel Ghani al-Asadi, who leads Iraq's counterterrorism forces, sits in Bartella on October 21 after the town was reclaimed.

Spent bullet cartridges litter the street around the Jihad Hotel, where ISIS militants battled Iraqi security forces in Kirkuk on Friday, October 21.

An Iraqi forces member helps a man push a car as they arrive at a refugee camp in Qayyara on October 22.

Kurdish security forces detain a suspected member of ISIS in the eastern suburbs of Kirkuk on Saturday, October 22.

Iraqi forces distribute fruit in the village of al-Khuwayn, south of Mosul, after recapturing it from ISIS on October 23.

Kurdish Peshmerga forces take positions as they start to move toward the Imam Reza and Tizxirab villages of the Bashiqa district on Sunday, October 23.

Soldiers give first aid to an injured boy in Tob Zawa on October 25.

Residents of Qayyara wait for distribution of food and water rations on October 26. Local water sources have been contaminated by the burning oil and sulfur.

Women and children grieve over the grave of a family member at a Qayyara cemetery damaged by ISIS on October 27.

U.S. military personnel take cover in a bunker after a mortar alarm was sounded at a coalition air base in Qayyara on Friday, October 28.

Displaced families are seen on the road near Qayyara on Saturday, October 29.

Children play in a camp for internally displaced people near Kirkuk, Iraq, on October 30. More than 600 families from Tel Afar, a town west of Mosul, have been living in the camp since ISIS took control of the area in 2014.

Archbishop Yohanna Petros Mouche, center, performs Mass in the liberated town of Qaraqosh on Sunday, October 30.

An Iraqi soldier navigates through a shattered windshield as coalition forces advance on Bazwaya on October 31.

An Iraqi soldier receives treatment after being injured during clashes with ISIS fighters near Bazwaya on October 31.

A man fleeing the village of Bazwaya carries a white flag as he arrives at a checkpoint on November 1.

An Iraqi special forces soldier searches for the location of an ISIS sniper in Gogjali on November 1.

Iraqi families pack into a truck to be moved to camps on Thursday, November 3.

A suspected member of ISIS is detained at a checkpoint near Bartella, Iraq, on November 4.

Iraqi soldiers patrol an alley on the outskirts of Mosul on Friday, November 4.

Iraqi soldiers pass near a bridge destroyed in an airstrike in Qayyara on November 5.

People line up to receive food at a refugee camp in the Khazir region on November 5. Thousands are taking refuge in camps set up for internally displaced people.

A baby is passed through a fence back to his mother at a refugee camp in the Khazir region on Saturday, November 5.

Female members of the Freedom Party of Kurdistan sing as they hold a position near Bashiqa on November 6.

Children play in debris created by an airstrike in Qayyara on Sunday, November 6.

A civilian man who fled the fighting trims his beard after reaching an Iraqi army position in Mosul on November 7.

Iraqi children witness a man being interrogated by a member of the Iraqi army at a base next to the Al-Intissar neighborhood of Mosul on November 7.

An Iraqi forces member investigates a mass grave that was discovered after coalition forces recaptured the area of Hamam al-Alil on Monday, November 7.

US Marines install equipment at a coalition base in Qayyara on November 9.

Iraqi troops watch a broadcast of Donald Trump's acceptance speech in a house in Arbid, on the outskirts of Mosul, on Wednesday, November 9. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi congratulated Trump on his win and said he hoped for continued support in the war on ISIS.

An Iraqi woman displaced by war holds her cat near a checkpoint in the Iraqi village of Shaqouli, east of Mosul, on November 10.

A member of Iraq's special forces guards two suspected ISIS fighters found hiding in a house in Mosul on November 11.

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter holds part of a defused bomb planted by ISIS militants in Bashiqa, Iraq, on Friday, November 11.

An Iraqi special forces soldier prays next to a Humvee before troops pushed toward Mosul's Karkukli neighborhood on November 13.

A woman cries Sunday, November 13, after seeing the St. Addai church that was damaged by ISIS fighters during their occupation of the Keramlis village.

An injured baby receives treatment at a field hospital in Mosul on November 15.

Iraqi civilians sit on the ground in Mosul on November 24. An Iraqi officer addressed the group, demanding to know the whereabouts of alleged ISIS militants who opened fire on troops a few days earlier.

Displaced civilians return to the village of Tall Abtah on Friday, November 25, after Iraqi forces retook the village from ISIS.

A man mourns during the funeral of four Iraqi paramilitary fighters who were killed in battles in the town of Tal Afar.

Iraqi soldiers transport a comrade who was injured during a battle near the village of Haj Ali on Tuesday, November 29.

An Iraqi soldier searches a home for ISIS militants after Iraqi forces retook the village of Al-Qasr on Wednesday, November 30.

Internally displaced Iraqis who fled the fighting in Mosul watch as a civilian drone films them at the al-Khazir camp on Thursday, December 1.

Iraqi Shiite fighters ride through a desert area near the village of Al-Boutha al-Sharqiyah, west of Mosul, on Friday, December 2.

A young girl takes part in a Christmas Day Mass at a church in the predominantly Christian town of Qaraqosh. The area's churches were heavily damaged by ISIS militants before the town was freed by Iraqi forces during the Mosul offensive.

French President Francois Hollande and French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, right, view territory held by ISIS during a visit to a military outpost near Mosul on Monday, January 2.

Flames billow from an explosion in Mosul during a clash between Iraqi forces and ISIS fighters on Sunday, March 5.

Iraqis visit a bath house on the southern outskirts of Mosul on Wednesday, April 5.

A member of Iraq's security forces stands guard in eastern Mosul as smoke rises from the ISIS-controlled western section of the city on Friday, April 7.

An Iraqi federal policeman smokes during a break from battle on Wednesday, April 12.

A smoke cloud rises on the front line as the Iraqi Emergency Response Division advances in west Mosul on Saturday, May 6.

A member of the Iraqi counterterrorism service secures a building as troops push toward Mosul's Al-Oraibi western district on Sunday, May 14.

An Iraqi man tries to extinguish a burning car during fighting in Mosul's western Rifai neighborhood on Tuesday, May 16.

Displaced Iraqis make their way through rubble after evacuating their homes in a neighborhood of west Mosul on Wednesday, May 17.

An Iraqi soldier helps transport a girl as residents flee their homes west of Mosul on Friday, May 26.

Two boys comfort each other after their home collapsed during fighting between Iraqi forces and militants in Mosul on Saturday, June 24. The boys, who are cousins, said some of their relatives were still under the rubble.

Members of the Iraqi Federal Police hold a position as US-led coalition forces advance through the Old City on Wednesday, June 28.

A bomb explodes near the al-Nuri mosque complex on Thursday, June 29. Iraq's military has seized the remains of the Great Mosque of al-Nuri. Iraq and the United States have accused ISIS of blowing up the historic mosque.

An Iraqi Special Forces soldier exchanges fire with ISIS militants in the Old City of Mosul on Friday, June 30.

A suspected ISIS fighter is held in a basement while Iraqi forces continue to push for control of the Old City of Mosul on Monday, July 3.

The capture of 35 ISIS fighters trying to flee along the riverbanks signaled the collapse of the terrorist group's destructive hold on Mosul, Rasool said. Troops were just meters (yards) from spots where the last fighters were holed up.

"We are achieving huge victories," Rasool said.

A declaration of victory was expected soon from Iraqi commanders and Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, whose government in Baghdad had come under increasing political pressure to announce the end the operation, according to al-Iraqiya TV.

Brigadier General Walid Khalifah, deputy commander of the 9th Armored Division, told al-Iraqiya TV that his troops were hours away from taking "complete control" of the Shahwani area.

The 16th Infantry Division and anti-terrorism forces had come together after successfully completing their missions, the general said.

"We have drones over the area and we watch (ISIS) fighters running away," Khalifah told the station.

Commanders have warned it will take time to clear the regained areas of booby traps and explosives left by militants.

In anticipation of the victory, Iraqi soldiers and federal police -- waving weapons and carrying flags -- danced on he rubble-strewn streets of Mosul's Old City, according to video footage from the scene.

The long-awaited celebration comes three years after the terrorist group swiftly overran the city as security forces dropped their weapons and fled with civilian masses.

And the triumph comes at a steep price. Saturday, a number of civilians were killed when ISIS fighters blew up three houses where they were holed up with families used as human shields in the Old City's al-Nujaifi area, Col. Abdulrahman al-Khazaali, a federal police spokesman, told CNN.

At least 30 civilians, including women and children, were rescued from the houses, with some pulled from the rubble, he said.

Soldiers rescued crying babies and children from damaged homes, cradling them and giving them water as bursts of gunfire erupted in the background, according to video released by the federal police.

The ISIS-affiliated Amaq news agency said remnant fighters in the Old City have pledged to fight to the death.

The road ahead

The retaking of Mosul will leave the Iraqi military to confront ISIS elsewhere in Iraq. The group still controls cities in Kirkuk, Nineveh and Anbar provinces, including Hawija, Tal Afar, Qaim, Ana and Rawa.

And Baghdad will have to hold onto Mosul, rebuild its infrastructure and prove it can effectively govern it.

When the ISIS militants raided Iraq's second-largest city three years ago, a stunned world watched as the terrorist group freed hundreds of prisoners and took over military bases, police stations and banks.

At the time, witnesses described scenes of buildings and boulevards manned by the terrorist group instead of the usual Iraqi forces.

Al-Abadi, in October last year, announced the start of the mission to retake Mosul using a diverse coalition of about 100,000 troops.

The city is 560 kilometers (350 miles) northwest of Baghdad. It was considered one of the main entry points for foreign fighters coming into the country.

For three years, as foreign fighters poured into Mosul, hundreds of thousands of residents fled -- prompting a refugee crisis because they were either internally displaced or living in foreign lands.

Iraq is now left to address the humanitarian crisis and ease the flow of refugees into neighboring countries and beyond.

ISIS took control of more than 2.5 million people and unleashed a reign of terror.

It beheaded people in public, threw gay men to their deaths from the top of buildings and made prisoners out of men who did not grow beards and women who did not wear Islamic clothing such as burqas.

Mosul's location is incredibly important. It's a key trading city not far from the borders of Syria and Turkey. Wresting Mosul away from ISIS significantly limits the movement of fighters, weapons and supplies.

The city is also near some of Iraq's most vital oil fields, as well an oil pipeline that services Turkey. Securing these fields could bolster Iraq's economy and also hit ISIS' finances hard as the militant group sells oil illegally to fund its operations.