- Police said Belgian striker was written a misdemeanor citation in Calilfornia on July 2
- Manchester United says scoring star will join team after passing medical
(CNN)Superstar striker Romelu Lukaku came to the US to holiday between football seasons but the noise at a rental house in Beverly Hills allegedly grew to be too much for neighbors and cops.
Beverly Hills police cited the soon-to-be Manchester United man for a misdemeanor on July 2 after a series of noise complaints.
Officers had been to the house five times prior, police said in a news release. The incident last Sunday took place around 8 p.m. PT.
The 24-year-old Belgian, who will transfer from Everton to ManU, has not commented on the matter. CNN attempted to reach his agent and get a statement from the team but was unsuccessful.
The football star has an amazing 85 goals in his first 186 Premier League appearances, including 25 scoring strikes this past season.
Manchester United said the deal is conditioned on a medical, which Lukaku reportedly will take in California ahead of ManU's upcoming US tour.
Lukaku has a court date for Monday, October 2, but it unlikely he will have to appear for the misdemeanor case.