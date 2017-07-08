Story highlights The UK cannot sign a trade deal until it officially leaves the European Union

British media had speculated Trump's trip had been quietly canceled

Hamburg, Germany (CNN) US President Donald Trump said he expects a "powerful" trade deal with the UK "very, very quickly," confirming that the two countries are currently working on an agreement.

Trump made the comments Saturday as he met with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the G20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany . The US President also confirmed he would visit London, but didn't give details of the timing.

May is looking to secure a deal with the US as Britain renegotiates its terms of trade with the European Union ahead of Brexit -- its withdrawal from the 28-nation bloc. Trump is also looking for high-value bilateral deals as he threatens to pull the US out of multilateral trade agreements, including NAFTA.

"We're working on a trade deal, which will be a very, very big deal, very powerful deal, great for both countries, and I think we'll have that done very, very quickly," Trump said.

"We've had tremendous talks. There's no country that could possibly be closer than our countries and for a long time," he said, adding that he and May had developed "a very special relationship" and that trade would be big factor between their countries.