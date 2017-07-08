Breaking News

Trump says UK trade deal expected 'very quickly,' confirms London visit

Antoine Sanfuentes and Angela Dewan, CNN

Updated 5:17 AM ET, Sat July 8, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

donald trump theresa may g20 meeting london bts_00000121
donald trump theresa may g20 meeting london bts_00000121

    JUST WATCHED

    President Trump meets with PM May

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

President Trump meets with PM May 00:47

(CNN)US President Donald Trump said he expects a trade deal with the UK "very, very quickly" and confirmed he will be visiting London.

The President made the comments Saturday as he met with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the G20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany, confirming that the two countries are currently working on a trade agreement.
May is looking to secure a trade deal with the United States as Britain renegotiates its terms of trade with the European Union ahead of its withdrawal from the 28-nation bloc.
Trump also confirmed he will visit the British capital, though he did not say when, putting an end to speculation that the trip may have been quietly scuppered due to a backlash in Britain.