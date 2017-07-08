(CNN) US President Donald Trump said he expects a trade deal with the UK "very, very quickly" and confirmed he will be visiting London.

The President made the comments Saturday as he met with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the G20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany, confirming that the two countries are currently working on a trade agreement.

May is looking to secure a trade deal with the United States as Britain renegotiates its terms of trade with the European Union ahead of its withdrawal from the 28-nation bloc.

Trump also confirmed he will visit the British capital, though he did not say when, putting an end to speculation that the trip may have been quietly scuppered due to a backlash in Britain.