Protesters flood streets of Hamburg as G20 wraps up

The atmosphere is calm and peaceful -- in contrast to previous days of street violence

Hamburg, Germany (CNN) An eclectic and international mix of demonstrators peacefully tramped through the streets of Hamburg on Saturday, a show of anti-capitalist muscle in earshot of the world's top leaders who were finishing up at the G20 summit.

An estimated 22,000 people showed up Saturday in the northern German city, police said.

Waving flags, wielding banners and holding posters, they displayed their support for a slew of issues, including migrant rights, Kurdish independence, LGBT rights and environmental initiatives.

Around 22,000 activists are demonstrating in one of two marches running parallel to one another in #Hamburg today pic.twitter.com/1Kl7A3Hp3r — Kara Fox (@karadaniellefox) July 8, 2017

Julian G., who lives in a Hamburg suburb, told CNN he was demonstrating for the rights of Turkish people who've lost their freedoms under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government.

"I want to stand with my friends in Turkey who are trapped in an authoritarian system and can't demonstrate freely," he said.

