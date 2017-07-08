Hamburg, Germany (CNN) German Chancellor Angela Merkel closed the G20 summit in Hamburg with a rebuke to US President Donald Trump's stance on climate change, but appeared to make a concession on his protectionist trade policies.

Merkel said she deplored the US' decision to pull out of the Paris climate change agreement and said that all other 19 nations in the G20 remained committed to it.

Trump faced a chorus of global outrage last month when he announced he would withdraw the US from the accord, which obliges countries to reduce their carbon emissions to ward off catastrophic global warming.

The communiqe from the group of 19 countries and the European Union noted the US' withdrawal from the accord but said the country affirmed its "strong commitment to an approach that lowers emissions while supporting economic growth and improving energy security needs."

In her remarks, Merkel appeared to come down hard on Trump's protectionist trade policies, saying she was glad that leaders agreed that "markets need to be kept open."

Read More