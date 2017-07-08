Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested on public drunkenness charge

Story highlights Shia LaBeouf charged with obstruction, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness

He was released after posting a $7,000 bond, sheriff's office says

CNN (CNN) Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested Saturday in Savannah, Georgia, and charged with obstruction, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, police said.

LaBeouf, 31, was taken into custody around 4 a.m., and was released later Saturday from Chatham County Detention Center after posting a $7,000 bond, the Chatham County Sheriff's Office said.

The actor approached a bystander and a police officer asking for a cigarette, according to a statement from the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department. He became disorderly, using profanities and vulgar language, when he wasn't given a cigarette, it said.

He was told to leave the area but refused and became aggressive toward the officer, police said.

"When the officer attempted to place LaBeouf under arrest, LaBeouf ran to a nearby hotel," the police statement said. "LaBeouf was arrested in the hotel lobby, where his disorderly behavior continued."