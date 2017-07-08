US bombers fly over Korean Peninsula in response to N. Korea's ICBM test

Story highlights US B-1B bombers conducted a 10-hour mission

Their show of force is in response to North Korea's test firing of an ICBM on July 3

(CNN) Two US B-1B Lancer bombers flew over the Korean Peninsula Friday in response to North Korea's increasing ballistic missile and nuclear threat, according to the US Pacific Air Forces.

"North Korea's actions are a threat to our allies, partners and homeland," Gen. Terrence O'Shaughnessy, Pacific Air Forces commander, said.

"Let me be clear, if called upon we are trained, equipped and ready to unleash the full lethal capability of our allied air forces."

The two US bombers flew from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam and conducted a 10-hour mission.

Read More