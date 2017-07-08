Japan hit with deadly floods and landslides; 15 dead

Story highlights Torrential rainfall in Japan's southwest leaves 15 dead, dozens missing

More than 7,800 rescuers are searching for missing and stranded people

Japan (CNN) At least 15 people have been killed and hundreds are still stranded after heavy rains triggered floods and landslides this week in southwest Japan, according to Japanese disaster management offices.

Twelve people have been killed in Fukuoka and 14 people are missing, according to Fukuoka prefecture's Disaster Management web site. It said 104,746 people remain under evacuation order.

Three people have been killed and 47 people are unaccounted for in Oita prefecture, where 40,033 people remain under evacuation order.

Heavy rains hamper search efforts

Aerial television footage shows how rivers overflowing with water ripped through swathes of land, toppling houses and sweeping away roads.

Collapsed houses are half-buried in mud following the flooding caused by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka prefecture, southwestern Japan.

