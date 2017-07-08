(CNN) Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, whose imprisonment has been a rallying cry for anti-regime demonstrators, has been ordered released to house arrest because of health concerns, the nation's Supreme Court said Saturday morning.

Lopez has been detained since early 2014 over accusations of inciting anti-government protests.

"By the power of Supreme Court Judge Maikel Moreno, the criminal court of the Supreme Court Justice grants house arrest to Leopoldo Lopez due to health problems," the court tweeted.

One of Lopez's relatives confirmed that he has been granted house arrest.

The South American country is in the throes of a political and humanitarian crisis that has spurred mass protests against the government, especially over the past few months.

Read More