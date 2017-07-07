Malala Yousafzai graduates high school and celebrates with her first tweet

(CNN) Malala Yousafzai, a women's rights advocate recognized worldwide for speaking out against inequality, has picked up a new way of spreading her message.

The 19-year-old sent out her first tweet Friday morning.

The following thread from her account, @Malala , explained why she's tweeting now.

"Today is my last day of school and my first day on @Twitter," she wrote a couple minutes later.

Today is my last day of school and my first day on @Twitter [THREAD] — Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017

Yousafzai has spent years fighting for girls around the world to get to go to school. And after overcoming her own obstacles to get her education, Yousafzai is now a high school graduate.

