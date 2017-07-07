Story highlights Surveillance camera video captured the June 9 crash, police say

No criminal charges have been filed in accident where man later died

(CNN) New evidence shows that tennis star Venus Williams "lawfully" entered a Florida intersection seconds before a fatal crash involving her SUV, police said.

The Palm Beach Gardens police said surveillance video was obtained from the guard gate of a residential community near the intersection after authorities started investigating the June 9 collision that injured Jerome Barson, 78, who later died, and badly injured his wife, Linda.

"It has been determined the vehicle driven by Venus Williams lawfully entered the intersection on a circular green traffic signal, and attempted to travel north through the intersection to Ballenisles Drive," police said in a statement.

Williams came to a stop as she traveled through the intersection "to avoid a collision" when a car going in the opposite direction made a left turn in front of her.

She then continued north, in accordance with state law, before another car collided with her vehicle, police said.

