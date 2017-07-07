Story highlights Surveillance camera video captured the crash

No criminal charges have been filed

(CNN) Surveillance video showed tennis star Venus Williams was driving "lawfully" as she entered an intersection where a fatal accident involving her SUV occurred, police in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, said Friday.

Police said the video was obtained from a residential community near the intersection after they started investigating the June 9 collision. The statement does not state who was at fault in the wreck that injured Jerome Barson, 78, who later died, and badly injured his wife, Linda.

"It has been determined the vehicle driven by Venus Williams lawfully entered the intersection on a circular green traffic signal, and attempted to travel north through the intersection to Ballenisles Drive," police said in a statement.

Williams came to a stop as she traveled through the intersection because another car made a left turn in front of her, the statement said. She then continued north, in accordance with state law, the statement said.

"The vehicle driven by Linda Barson was traveling west on Northlake Blvd, in the outside lane, approaching a steady red traffic signal," the statement said. "The traffic signal then cycled to green, at which time Barson continued westbound and entered the intersection. The front end of Barson's vehicle collided with the right front of William's (sic) vehicle."

