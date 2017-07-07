St. Louis minimum wage will drop from $10 to $7.70

Story highlights Governor said St. Louis ordinance to raise minimum wage would "kill jobs"

New law overriding minimum wage will go into effect August 28

(CNN) While many cities raised their minimum wage over the past weekend, St. Louis will soon see a 23% decrease.

A new Missouri law will go into effect August 28 that will override the city's minimum wage and lower the hourly rate from $10 to $7.70, which is the state's standard.

In 2015, St. Louis passed an ordinance that raised the minimum wage to $10 in May and would've bumped it to $11 in January 2018. This led to a legal battle that wound up in the Missouri Supreme Court -- which the city eventually won. But its victory was short-lived.

The minimum wage issue pitted St. Louis, a blue city, against the red state legislature and governor. The Missouri General Assembly passed a law earlier this year that prohibits local governments from setting a higher minimum wage than what the state requires.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, a Democrat, called its passage in May "a setback for working families."