South Carolina inmate used drone, makeshift dummy to escape prison

Story highlights A South Carolina inmate escaped from prison for a second time earlier this week

He was captured Friday in Texas with more than $47,000 in cash on him

(CNN) A South Carolina prisoner broke out of prison using a cell phone, a makeshift dummy, a drone and wire cutters, the South Carolina Department of Corrections said Friday.

The prisoner, Jimmy Causey, 46, was apprehended at a Texas hotel around 3 a.m. ET Friday after South Carolina authorities notified police in Texas, according to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel.

Causey had a semi-automatic pistol, a pump shotgun, $47,654 in cash and four cell phones on him at the time of his capture, Keel said.

Causey escaped from Lieber Correctional Institution, a maximum-security prison in Ridgeville, South Carolina, about 8 p.m. Tuesday, said Bryan Stirling, director of the corrections department.

He had previously escaped from a prison in Columbia in 2005 and was caught three days later.

Read More