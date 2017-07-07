Man who held hostages at Atlanta-area bank is dead, police say

Atlanta (CNN) A man who held at least two hostages at an Atlanta-area bank Friday is dead, apparently killed by police who entered the bank to try to rescue the hostages, Cobb County police Chief Michael Register said.

Everyone who'd been held inside the Wells Fargo bank branch off Windy Hill Road near Marietta is OK, Register said.

The man, who claimed to have had a bomb, was holding at least two people in the bank just off Interstate 75 northwest of Atlanta when police entered the building Friday afternoon, Register said.

"(The suspect's death) is not something that we want to happen, but unfortunately to preserve life, sometimes it becomes necessary," he said.

When Register announced the suspect's death around 1:45 p.m. ET, he said nearby buildings were still on lockdown because investigators were trying to determine whether a bomb was in the bank.

