Man who held hostages at Atlanta-area bank killed, police say

Story highlights Police: Man said he had a bomb

No hostages were injured, chief says

Atlanta (CNN) Police killed a man claiming to have a bomb as he held two hostages inside an Atlanta-area bank, authorities said Friday.

The man, who entered the Wells Fargo bank branch near Marietta, told negotiators he had a bomb in a backpack, Cobb County Police Chief Michael Register said. The man apparently allowed customers to leave but held two employees hostage, police public information officer D.L. Pierce said.

The man was killed when police went inside the bank to free the hostages, Register said. The hostages were not hurt, he said.

"(The suspect's death) is not something that we want to happen, but unfortunately to preserve life, sometimes it becomes necessary," he said.

After the man was killed, the backpack was taken to another location and destroyed, but police didn't say whether a bomb was inside.

CNN Map

Read More