Breaking News

Man takes hostages at Atlanta-area bank, FBI says

By Jason Hanna, CNN

Updated 12:06 PM ET, Fri July 7, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A fire truck blocks a road near the Wells Fargo bank Friday near Marietta, Georgia, north of Atlanta.
A fire truck blocks a road near the Wells Fargo bank Friday near Marietta, Georgia, north of Atlanta.

Atlanta (CNN)A man claiming to have a bomb has taken at least two hostages at a bank in a northern suburb of Atlanta, FBI spokesman Steve Emmett said Friday.

The man called police around 9:30 a.m. ET to say he was holding hostages at a Wells Fargo bank near Marietta, just off Interstate 75 northwest of Atlanta, Cobb County police spokeswoman Alicia Chilton said.
He was holding an undetermined number of bank employees and "has made general threats," Chilton said.
No one is believed to have been harmed, Chilton said.
    Police arrived outside the bank and closed several nearby roads.
    Read More
    A man claiming to be the hostage-taker called CNN affiliate WSB-TV around 10:30 a.m. ET. He talked to one of the station's assignment editors on the phone for more than 30 minutes, discussing his life and making demands, WSB reported.
    CNN Map
    "Due to it being a very active situation and the fact that the suspect may be monitoring media/social media, we are limiting the amount of information we release at this time," Chilton told CNN around noon.
    A nearby Chick-fil-A restaurant was on lockdown because of the situation at the bank, manager Hailey Vines said.

    CNN's MaryLynn Ryan and Justin Gamble contributed to this report.