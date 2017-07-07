Story highlights Head: "We were extremely disappointed"

Tomic feels "bored" with the sport

ITF fines Tomic $15,000

(CNN) Australian tennis star Bernard Tomic is starting to pay a price for being "bored" with tennis.

The 24-year-old has lost a sponsorship deal with sports equipment and clothing company Head and also has incurred a $15,000 fine from the Wimbledon referee following his controversial round-one exit from Wimbledon.

"Tomic was fined $15,000 for his comments in the press conference," said an International Tennis Federation (ITF) spokesman in a email sent to CNN.

"This fine was from the Wimbledon referee and not the ITF, as has been widely misreported."

Still only 24, Tomic has a had rollercoaster career but the comments he made following Tuesday's defeat by German Mischa Zverev were condemned by a number of Wimbledon champions.