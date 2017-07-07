WBO agrees to review of Pacquiao-Horn bout; won't reverse decision

Story highlights WBO agrees to request to review Sunday's title fight in Brisbane

Decision to award Aussie fighter Horn the win can't be repealed, however

(CNN) The boxing body responsible for Sunday's upset bout, which saw welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao lose his belt to underdog challenger Jeff Horn, will review the fight, it said Thursday.

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) has agreed to review the officiating of Sunday's welterweight title fight in Brisbane after cries of protest from boxing fans and industry figures, and a formal request from the Philippines' Games and Amusement Board (GAB) -- a request backed by the losing fighter

In a letter addressed to the GAB, the WBO agreed that it would appoint a review panel to watch the bout, round-by-round.

"We will appoint five (5) anonymous competent Judges from different countries to watch the bout without sound distraction," the letter said.

"Then, we will tabulate the results to ascertain clearly which rounds each fighter won using an average scale based on 60, 80 and 100 per cent. This means that 3 of the 5 officials have to agree to determine which fighter won the round."

