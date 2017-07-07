Story highlights LGCT held in Cascais, Estoril on July 7 & 8

(CNN) It's a 15-stage global event, spanning three continents in some of the planet's most glamorous cities. There is a lot of traveling. There are a lot of miles to cover.

But how do riders ensure horses are in peak condition for every round of the Longines Global Champions Tour? Step forward Eszter Krasznavolgyi, one of a number of horse groomers who play a key role behind the scenes on the tour.

Each rider has their own experienced traveling groom and Krasznavolgyi, who has been a groom for six years, works with Germany's David Will.

Krasznavolgyi describes the grooms, who are on the road, traveling show-to-show throughout the GCT calendar, as like a "big family."

David Will is pictured riding Monodie H.

Calvilot prepares for the weekend's action in Cascais.

Read More