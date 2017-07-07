Who's in the room for the Trump-Putin meeting?

Story highlights Only six people are expected to be present

(CNN) President Donald Trump's first formal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin later Friday in Germany will be an intimate affair.

Trump is expected to be accompanied only by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in the talks while Putin will be joined by his foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov. Each side will also take a translator into the meeting.

The lineup means that the US side will be outgunned in terms of diplomatic experience, since Putin has been operating at top global tables since first becoming president in 2000 and Lavrov is considered by his peers to be one of the most wily diplomats in the world.

By contrast, Trump and Tillerson, despite their long histories of negotiating in a corporate context, are relative novices at high-powered diplomatic politics.

Unless there is a change in the delegations before the meeting, the US side will go into the talks without more experienced officials, including national security adviser H.R. McMaster and National Security Council Russia specialist Fiona Hill, who was a Putin critic before entering the Trump administration. The limited size of the delegations could make it easier for Trump to control the narrative after the meeting and mean that any lower level officials who decide to talk to the media privately will do so without the benefit of being in the room.

