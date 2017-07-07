US to test THAAD missile defense system

Story highlights The exact date of the planned test is not being disclosed until it is over

Each THAAD system is comprised of five major components: interceptors, launchers, a radar, a fire control unit and support equipment

Washington (CNN) The US Defense Department Missile Defense Agency plans to conduct a long-planned flight test of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system within the next few days, according to a DOD official.

The exact date of the planned test is not being disclosed until it has taken place. The THAAD is based at the Pacific Spaceport Complex Alaska in Kodiak, Alaska.

According to the official, the test is not related to North Korea's recent intercontinental ballistic missile launch.

THAAD is designed to shoot down short, medium and intermediate ballistic missiles with shorter ranges than the ICBM that North Korea launched Tuesday.

The test will involve the THAAD seeking to detect, track and engage a target with an interceptor missile.

Read More