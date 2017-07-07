US to test THAAD missile defense system

Story highlights The exact date of the pre-planned test is not being disclosed until it is over

Washington (CNN) The US Defense Department Missile Defense Agency plans to conduct a long-planned flight test of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system within the next few days, according to a DOD official.

The exact date of the pre-planned test is not being disclosed until it has taken place. The THAAD is based at the Pacific Spaceport Complex Alaska in Kodiak, Alaska.

According to the official, the test is not related to North Korea's recent intercontinental ballistic missile launch, though the system is designed to defend against those type of threats. The test will involve the THAAD seeking to detect, track and engage a target with an interceptor missile.

THAAD is designed to shoot down short, medium and intermediate ballistic missiles.

Each THAAD system is comprised of five major components: interceptors, launchers, a radar, a fire control unit and support equipment, according to Lockheed Martin, the security and aerospace company that serves as the prime contractor for the equipment.

