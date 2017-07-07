Story highlights The two spoke about NAFTA and migration during their meeting

It's the first time the two leaders have met since Trump took office

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto did not discuss the US plan to build a wall on the US-Mexican border during bilateral talks Friday at the G20 conference in Hamburg, Germany, Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said.

"The issue of the wall was not discussed, it was not part of the conversation," Videgaray told reporters after the meeting, adding that the US and Mexico share a "complex relationship with many, many issues." The foreign minister said the leaders' conversation centered around the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement between US, Mexico, and Canada.

Trump on Friday reaffirmed his plans to build a Mexican border wall, saying he "absolutely" still wants Mexico to pay for the wall despite Peña Nieto's repeated refusals to fund the project.

Trump said the two made "very good progress" during their meeting discussing NAFTA and "some other things with Mexico" during what he called a "very interesting" first day of the G20 conference. Peña Nieto also reaffirmed the need to continue a "flowing dialogue" -- especially in regard to NAFTA talks -- "for the security of both nations and especially our borders."

JUST WATCHED Donald Trump, Mexican leader at odds over border wall Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Donald Trump, Mexican leader at odds over border wall 02:37

The two have exchanged a war of words since Trump took office earlier this year about whether Mexico would fund the wall Trump hopes to build on the border.