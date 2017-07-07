Story highlights The two also spoke about NAFTA and migration during their meeting

It's the first time the two leaders have met since Trump took office

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, during a bilateral meeting with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, reaffirmed Friday his plans to build a Mexican border wall and have Mexico pay for it.

At the G20 conference in Hamburg, Germany, the two also spoke about NAFTA and migration during their meeting, their first since Trump took office.

Trump said he "absolutely" still wants Mexico to pay for the wall despite repeated refusals made by Peña Nieto to fund the project.

Trump said the two made "very good progress" during their meeting discussing NAFTA and "some other things with Mexico" during what he called a "very interesting" first day of the G20 conference. Peña Nieto also reaffirmed the need to continue a "flowing dialogue" -- especially in regard to NAFTA talks -- "for the security of both nations and especially our borders."

The two have exchanged a war of words since Trump took office earlier this year about whether Mexico would fund the wall Trump hopes to build on the border between the two countries.