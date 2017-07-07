Trump kids want a say in politics -- but on their terms

Story highlights Two Trump sons on the outside, one Trump daughter on the inside

All three are very much involved in the new family business

(CNN) Early Thursday morning, Eric Trump sat down with the hosts of "Fox and Friends" to discuss his father's European trip and whether the new administration's "America First" policies would undermine American's standing overseas.

His take on the question channeled a familiar voice.

"I think we're being bigger leaders today and more powerful leaders than we've ever been before," the President's second-born son declared. "You see my father's trip to Saudi Arabia and you see how he was embraced. I mean, President Obama would come off Air Force One, they wouldn't even bring a staircase out to the plane."

Eric and Donald Trump Jr., who both stayed in New York to run the Trump Organization when their father moved south to Washington, D.C., occupy a hazily defined, but highly visible niche in the broader Trump-o-sphere. While they maintain that, in accordance with ethics rules, there is no discussion of private business or the administration's day-to-day work with the President, both have maintained unofficial roles, established in practice during the campaign, as high profile media surrogates.

The west will never, ever be broken! @realDonaldTrump — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 6, 2017

Meanwhile, their sister Ivanka, who works in the West Wing (she does not take a salary) as an official adviser to the President, has repeatedly argued that she is, in some way, personally apart from the White House's daily business. As she told Fox News recently, "I try to stay out of politics."

Read More