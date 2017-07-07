Tillerson: Trump, Putin reach Syria ceasefire agreement

Story highlights "This is our first indication of the US and Russia being able to work together in Syria," Tillerson said

He said they had a "lengthy discussion of other areas in Syria where we can work together"

Washington (CNN) US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached an agreement on curbing violence in Syria during their sitdown at the G20 meeting Friday in Germany, according to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Tillerson, who sat in on the discussion between the two leaders, told reporters the ceasefire was a "defined agreement" and could be a precursor to further cooperation in Syria.

"This is our first indication of the US and Russia being able to work together in Syria," Tillerson said.

He said the two leaders had a "lengthy discussion of other areas in Syria where we can work together."

Tillerson also said Friday that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad will leave power eventually, though said the future remains unclear for leadership in Syria.

