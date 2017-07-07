Tillerson: Trump, Putin reach Syria ceasefire agreement

Story highlights
Washington (CNN)US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached an agreement on curbing violence in Syria during their sitdown at the G20 meeting Friday in Germany, according to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
Tillerson, who sat in on the discussion between the two leaders, told reporters the ceasefire was a "defined agreement" and could be a precursor to further cooperation in Syria.
"This is our first indication of the US and Russia being able to work together in Syria," Tillerson said.
He said the two leaders had a "lengthy discussion of other areas in Syria where we can work together."
Tillerson also said Friday that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad will leave power eventually, though said the future remains unclear for leadership in Syria.
"How Assad leaves is yet to be determined," Tillerson told reporters at the G20 in Hamburg. "There will be a transition away from the Assad family," he said.
Trump and Putin began the meeting -- which lasted two hours and 16 minutes -- with light pleasantries, setting a more upbeat tone for talks covering prickly topics, including Syria and efforts to influence US elections.
According to Russian state-run Sputnik media, the leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and Syria, the fight against terrorism and cybersecurity.
"I had a very lengthy conversation with the President of the United States, there were a lot of issues such as Ukraine, Syria, other problems, some bilateral issues," Putin is quoted as saying after the session was complete.