Melania Trump's whirlwind Friday

(CNN) It's been quite a Friday for Melania Trump: Traveling with the President for the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, the first lady was temporarily stranded at a hotel, casually popped in on a high-stakes diplomatic meeting, and even dined beside Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the morning, Trump was scheduled to attend programs with the spouses of G20 leaders, but due to the protests, she was unable to leave her hotel.

"Hamburg police couldn't provide clearance for us to leave," the first lady's communications director Stephanie Grisham told reporters in Hamburg.

The spouses of the other G20 leaders toured a climate change center in Hamburg and took a river cruise -- sans their American counterpart -- while the world leaders attended the summit.

Trump held staff meetings instead, Grisham said, and asked to be kept regularly updated on the unrest, expressing concern in a tweet.

