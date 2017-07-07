Melania Trump's whirlwind Friday

Story highlights
- Melania Trump is traveling with the President in Germany
- She had quite a day
(CNN)It's been quite a Friday for Melania Trump: Traveling with the President for the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, the first lady was temporarily stranded at a hotel, casually popped in on a high-stakes diplomatic meeting, and even dined beside Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In the morning, Trump was scheduled to attend programs with the spouses of G20 leaders, but due to the protests, she was unable to leave her hotel.
"Hamburg police couldn't provide clearance for us to leave," the first lady's communications director Stephanie Grisham told reporters in Hamburg.
The spouses of the other G20 leaders toured a climate change center in Hamburg and took a river cruise -- sans their American counterpart -- while the world leaders attended the summit.
Trump held staff meetings instead, Grisham said, and asked to be kept regularly updated on the unrest, expressing concern in a tweet.
"Thinking of those hurt in #Hamburg protests. Hope everyone stay safe! #G20," she wrote.
After being virtually stranded at her hotel for hours, the security concerns subsided and Trump ventured to the site of the summit, where her husband was holding a highly-anticipated meeting with Putin.
She entered the room where the presidents were meeting about an hour into the session to see if the leaders were ready to wrap it up, according to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who was also present at the bilateral meeting. But they continued to talk for another hour after that, Tillerson said.
Then, it was her time to shine. The first lady and former model stepped out with the President in a white Michael Kors fringed flapper-inspired dress, arriving at the G20 Summit social dinner at Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie. Leaders and spouses were treated to a reception, concert and dinner.
But the spouses were split up for at least part of the dinner, President Donald Trump seated next to Argentinian first lady Juliana Awada, and Melania Trump on the other end of the table with Putin. The Slovenian-born American first lady and the Russian president were photographed smiling and leaning toward each other with an interpreter between them.
Though the first lady is fluent in five languages, she does not speak Russian, Grisham said. It's unclear what the two discussed. A White House official said there is no backstory from on the seating arrangement that they're aware of, adding "we don't set the seating chart."