Voter commission member: We should 'refine' search

(CNN) A Democratic member of President Donald Trump's commission on voter fraud and election integrity says he wants to see the panel "refine" its search.

Nearly every state has indicated an inability to provide at least some of the information sought by the panel, which had requested what was publicly available from them, with some states citing legal limitations due to state privacy laws and others outright refusing to participate.

The information sought includes registrants' full names, addresses, dates of birth, political parties, the last four digits of their Social Security numbers, a list of the elections they voted in since 2006, information on any felony convictions, information on whether they were registered to vote in other states, their military status, and whether they lived overseas. Specific state laws map out what is and what is not publicly available.

Matthew Dunlap, Maine's secretary of state, told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day" Friday he "is also one of the secretaries of states that doesn't want to turn over all of the information that's been requested."

Cuomo noted the apparent contradiction between Dunlap's refusal to provide information while participating in the panel.

