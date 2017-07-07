Hawaii challengers seek to block Trump travel ban again in appeals court

(CNN) Hawaii filed an emergency motion Friday in the Ninth US Circuit Court of Appeals, seeking to block the travel ban following Thursday night's ruling from a lower court judge who declined to weigh in on the dispute over which relationships are considered "bona fide" under last week's Supreme Court's ruling.

In Friday's filing, the state recommends that the same three-judge panel that heard the case in May take it up the once again. Specifically, the state wants the panel to halt the ban for now or direct the lower court to clarify the scope of the Supreme Court's ruling.

Because it is an emergency motion, the court may refer it to the judges on the emergency motions panel, which consists of one Democratic and two Republican appointees.