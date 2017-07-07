Who's who in the 2017 class photo of G20 leaders

(CNN) G20 leaders posed for a class photo as they kicked off their summit in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday. Here's who's who in this year's group portrait:

1. Emmanuel Macron, President of France

2. Donald Trump, President of the United States

3. Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia

4. Enrique Peña Nieto, President of Mexico

5. Jacob Zuma, President of South Africa

6. Mauricio Macri, President of Argentina

7. Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany

8. Xi Jinping, President of China

9. Vladimir Putin, President of Russia

10. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Turkey

11. Michel Temer, President of Brazil

12. Moon Jae-in, President of South Korea

13. Alpha Condé, President of Guinea

14. Paolo Gentiloni, Prime Minister of Italy

15. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

16. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India

17. Shinzō Abe, Prime Minister of Japan

18. Malcolm Turnbull, Prime Minister of Australia

19. Theresa May, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

20. Donald Tusk, President of the European Council

21. Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission

22. Angel Gurría, Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development

23. Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations

24. Roberto Azevêdo, Director-General of the World Trade Organization

25. Erna Solberg, Prime Minister of Norway

26. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization

27. Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands

28. Christine Lagarde, International Monetary Fund chief

29. Macky Sall, President of Senegal

30. Guy Ryder, Director-General of the International Labour Organization

31. Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of Singapore

32. Jim Yong Kim, President of World Bank

33. Mariano Rajoy Brey, Prime Minister of Spain

34. Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, Prime Minister of Vietnam

35. Mark Carney, Chairman of the G20's Financial Stability Board

36. Salman, King of Saudi Arabia

There are 20 members of G20: 19 countries and the European Union. Spain is considered a permanent guest at G20 summits, and extra guests are frequently invited to attend. This year, Germany invited three partner countries — Norway, the Netherlands and Singapore — as well as the African Union (represented by Guinea), the Asia‑Pacific Economic Cooperation (represented by Vietnam) and the New Partnership for Africa's Development (represented by Senegal).

Also invited: the International Labour Organization, the International Monetary Fund, the Financial Stability Board, the World Bank, the World Trade Organization, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, the United Nations and the World Health Organization.