Who's who in the 2017 class photo of G20 leaders

By Meg Wagner and Sean O'Key, CNN

Updated 10:35 AM ET, Fri July 7, 2017

(CNN)G20 leaders posed for a class photo as they kicked off their summit in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday. Here's who's who in this year's group portrait:

1. Emmanuel Macron, President of France
2. Donald Trump, President of the United States
    3. Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia
    4. Enrique Peña Nieto, President of Mexico
    5. Jacob Zuma, President of South Africa
    6. Mauricio Macri, President of Argentina
    7. Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany
    8. Xi Jinping, President of China
    9. Vladimir Putin, President of Russia
    10. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Turkey
    11. Michel Temer, President of Brazil
    12. Moon Jae-in, President of South Korea
    13. Alpha Condé, President of Guinea
    14. Paolo Gentiloni, Prime Minister of Italy
    15. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada
    16. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India
    17. Shinzō Abe, Prime Minister of Japan
    18. Malcolm Turnbull, Prime Minister of Australia
    19. Theresa May, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
    20. Donald Tusk, President of the European Council
    21. Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission
    22. Angel Gurría, Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development
    23. Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations
    24. Roberto Azevêdo, Director-General of the World Trade Organization
    25. Erna Solberg, Prime Minister of Norway
    26. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization
    27. Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands
    28. Christine Lagarde, International Monetary Fund chief
    29. Macky Sall, President of Senegal
    30. Guy Ryder, Director-General of the International Labour Organization
    31. Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of Singapore
    32. Jim Yong Kim, President of World Bank
    33. Mariano Rajoy Brey, Prime Minister of Spain
    34. Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, Prime Minister of Vietnam
    35. Mark Carney, Chairman of the G20's Financial Stability Board
    36. Salman, King of Saudi Arabia
    There are 20 members of G20: 19 countries and the European Union. Spain is considered a permanent guest at G20 summits, and extra guests are frequently invited to attend. This year, Germany invited three partner countries — Norway, the Netherlands and Singapore — as well as the African Union (represented by Guinea), the Asia‑Pacific Economic Cooperation (represented by Vietnam) and the New Partnership for Africa's Development (represented by Senegal).
    Also invited: the International Labour Organization, the International Monetary Fund, the Financial Stability Board, the World Bank, the World Trade Organization, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, the United Nations and the World Health Organization.