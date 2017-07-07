Ethics watchdog sues GSA over Trump International Hotel lease records

Story highlights Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington filed a complaint under the Freedom of Information Act

The watchdog group is suing to discover how GSA concluded that the Trump hotel lease was acceptable

Washington (CNN) An ethics watchdog group is suing the General Services Administration for not turning over correspondence and other documents related to the lease of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington filed a complaint Thursday night under the Freedom of Information Act challenging GSA's failure to release the records, which the organization requested several months ago.

"We're suing the GSA to find out what conversations they had with the Trump team before allowing Trump Int'l Hotel in violation of lease," the group tweeted Friday.

CREW's complaint says it submitted two FOIA requests in February seeking copies of all communications sent to or from the current and previous acting GSA administrators between January 20 and 24, but was told the request was too broad in scope.

The group also filed requests for notes and other materials from meetings between GSA and Trump company representatives about the hotel, but did not receive them.

Read More