Washington (CNN) Answers to a questionnaire posted online by the Senate judiciary committee highlight the experience of the nominee to be the next FBI director, Christopher Wray, and the areas of his resume that he might emphasize at his confirmation hearing before the congressional panel next week.

The comprehensive, 68-page document is one of the hurdles Wray faces as he seeks to fill the role at the top of the nation's premier law enforcement agency, after the abrupt firing of James Comey in May by President Donald Trump.

Posted late last month, the questionnaire is largely biographical and short on controversy. Wray walks committee-members through his years in the legal world, from white color criminal matters in the private sector, to issues of national security as a Justice Department leader.

"As the head of the nation's largest federal prosecutor's office, I led and managed over 400 prosecutors and over 900 total employees in nearly all areas of federal criminal law," Wray wrote, about his years as an assistant attorney general, heading the DOJ's criminal division. "Our highest priority was protecting America from the threat of terrorism and strengthening our national security. Leadership of the counterterrorism and counterespionage sections consumed the greatest portion of my time and attention during that period."

If confirmed, Wray will take over an FBI under intense scrutiny for some of its high-profile past investigations, like the probe into Russian meddling in the election that Trump said factored into his decision to fire Comey.

