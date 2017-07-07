Story highlights Rep. Joe Kennedy III's online presence has skyrocketed this year

(CNN) Many Democrats expect Bernie Sanders to sit 2020 out because he'd be 79 on Election Day. But the reality is, Sanders hasn't quit campaigning yet.

The Vermont senator is back on the road this weekend. On Sunday he'll visit West Virginia and Kentucky -- two red states that expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act -- to make the case that the Republican effort to repeal Obamacare would devastate rural America. The following weekend, he'll be back in Iowa, speaking at a populist group's political convention.

Sanders' latest moves come a few days after Our Revolution, the political organization borne out of his 2016 campaign, joined with a handful of progressive and leftist groups to organize nationwide sit-ins protesting the Senate Republican health care bill.

Vox's Matt Yglesias makes a case that Sanders is Democrats' 2020 front-runner. There's no question Sanders has the biggest megaphone in progressive politics. He's also the only potential candidate with a nationwide network. And, quietly but importantly, he is moderating on some key issues.

Two real challenges facing Sanders: accusations around his wife Jane Sanders' land deal at Burlington College are an ongoing headache and there's the reality that, in a wide-open Democratic primary, a host of campaigns would have reason to attack more aggressively than Hillary Clinton did. "Most of the opposition research on Bernie Sanders aside from his opposition to gun safety measures has never seen the light of day," a Democratic operative told me. "With a large field of Democratic candidates competing, that will undoubtedly change and cause big problems for him."