How Hobby Lobby damaged history

Sturt Manning is Goldwin Smith Professor of Classical Archaeology at Cornell University and the chair of the Cultural Heritage Committee for the American Schools of Oriental Research (ASOR).

(CNN) Human history stretches back many, many millennia, but for much of the world (all of North America, for example), we lack any written history until very recent times. There are a few extraordinary exceptions.

Cuneiform tablets provide such a key resource, offering a direct written history of people and their activities in the ancient Near East beginning over 5,000 years ago, around 3000-500 B.C. Much of this precious record of humanity comes from archaeological sites in modern-day Iraq and Syria.

These objects have been ripped out of archaeological sites with no documentation and now forever lack context and key associations -- the kind of valuable information possible only with careful scientific excavation by archaeologists. This looting occurs because there is, sadly, a market for these objects -- even if this trade is illegal in many countries. We will now never know the full archaeological history of the 5,548 objects Hobby Lobby bought for $1.6 million

Hobby Lobby said in a statement that it wanted to collect objects and information relevant to the period before and around the time of the Bible. Instead, their actions have further contributed to the destruction of the increasingly rare and endangered archaeological record of this fascinating era.

It will not end with these particular objects. Their willful interest in collecting artifacts that are so often obtained through looting will only make things worse. This is the real travesty.

Hobby Lobby has acknowledged that "regrettable mistakes" were made in the transaction, but while they have to pay a $3 million fine and have agreed to return the artifacts as well, no compensation can fully reverse this disaster.

War and extremism have severely damaged cultural heritage in the Near East, most notably in the destruction of ancient monuments in places like Palmyra and Mosul . Hobby Lobby's actions are arguably harmful in a similar fashion, and all the more embarrassing as the company now acknowledges that it "should have exercised more oversight and carefully questioned how the acquisitions were handled," Hobby Lobby's president, Steve Green, said in a statement.

He added : "At no time did Hobby Lobby ever purchase items from dealers in Iraq or from anyone who indicated that they acquired items from that country."

The vanishing material traces of the past are a vital educational resource for the world today. They reveal the rich and complex story of humanity -- showing a plural past of many peoples, ideas and faiths -- the very plurality that today's extremists typically seek to deny and to destroy in favor of a single, narrow, tyrannical vision.

We need to know much more about ancient objects, and especially those with contexts and associations, that can help undermine modern extremism and bigotry. The actions of Hobby Lobby have helped to rob us of part of this history and further threaten our valuable record of the human past.